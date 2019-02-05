NRF sees retail sales growing as much 4.4% this year

  • The National Retail Federation forecasts retail sales will increase between 3.8% and 4.4% in 2019 to above $3.8T.
  • The new forecast factors in the recent government shutdown and the ongoing impact of the trade battles.
  • "The biggest priority is to ensure that our economy continues to grow and to avoid self-inflicted wounds. It's time for artificial problems like trade wars and shutdowns to end, and to focus on prosperity not politics," says NRF President Matthew Shay.
  • Online sales are anticipated to rise 10% to 12% to a range of $752B to $765B this year.
