NRF sees retail sales growing as much 4.4% this year
- The National Retail Federation forecasts retail sales will increase between 3.8% and 4.4% in 2019 to above $3.8T.
- The new forecast factors in the recent government shutdown and the ongoing impact of the trade battles.
- "The biggest priority is to ensure that our economy continues to grow and to avoid self-inflicted wounds. It's time for artificial problems like trade wars and shutdowns to end, and to focus on prosperity not politics," says NRF President Matthew Shay.
- Online sales are anticipated to rise 10% to 12% to a range of $752B to $765B this year.
