RBC Bearings down ~6% post Q3 results

RBC Bearings (ROLL -6.9% ) reported Q3 net sales growth of 2.8% Y/Y to $171.5M; and organic sales growth of 6.5% Y/Y.

Sales by segments: Plain bearings $79.31M (+13.7% Y/Y); Roller bearings $34.84M (+7.3% Y/Y); Ball bearings $16.72M (+1.4% Y/Y); and Engineered products $40.59M (-15.6% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin improved by 90 bps to 39.7%; operating margin declined by 830 bps to 11.6%; and adj. operating income improved by 80 bps to 21.4%.

SG&A expenses increased by 3.5% Y/Y to $29.14M and margin was 17% up by 12 bps .

Backlog was at $428.2M (+9.2% Y/Y), as of December 29, 2018.

Cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $21.15M, compared to $28.53M a year ago.

4Q19 Outlook: Net sales to be ~$178M to $180M.

