Texas natural gas price tumbles to record low as weather warms

Next-day natural gas prices at the Waha hub in the Permian Basin sink nearly 90% to a record low $0.21/MMBtu, as demand fell due to moderating weather and pipeline constraints limited the amount of fuel that can leave the region.

The contract fell below its previous all-time low of $0.25 in November and compares with an average of $2.13/MMBtu so far this year, $2.10 in 2018 and a five-year average of $2.80, according to data going back to 1991.

Elsewhere in the region, next-day gas at the Henry Hub in Louisiana fell to $2.57/MMBtu, its lowest in nearly as consumers turn off their heaters as temperatures warm.

The $2.36/MMBtu spread is at its widest since December and compares with an average discount of $0.93 YTD, $1.06 in 2018 and a five-year average of $0.34.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GASX, GAZB