Blankfein stands up for buybacks

Senators Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders yesterday took to the New York Times to castigate corporate boards for returning profits back to company owners. D.C. bureaucrats, they insist, know better than boards on what to do with that cash.

The duo plan to introduce a bill prohibiting corporations from buying back shares "unless [they invest] in workers and communities first." Oh, and should the companies try to get around this by boosting dividends, the Senators say they'll prevent this, perhaps by altering the tax code.

Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein says a kind word for buybacks/dividends, reminding that it used to be considered a good thing when companies - unable to reinvest profits for a good return - instead returned money to shareholders. "The money doesn't vanish, it gets reinvested in higher growth businesses that boost the economy and jobs. Is that bad?"

