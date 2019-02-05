UBS Group seeks to move some operations to Germany before Brexit

A unit of UBS Group (UBS +1.6% ) is seeking permission to move its English unit UBS Ltd. to Germany on March 1, saying Brexit poses a "real and immediate risk" that it may lose the ability to conduct some operations in the EU, Bloomberg reports.

The plan is designed to keep operations running amid "continued uncertainty as to whether or not there will be a transitional period and whether the passporting provisions will endure post-Brexit," a lawyer for UBS said in court.

Last week, UBS said it planned to keep equity trading in London, calling it an opportunity, but also a "calculated gamble," to continue offering continental European equity trading in London while competitors move equity trading operations to Europe.

