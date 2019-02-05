Corcept issues rebuttal to short-sellers

In what it calls a White Paper, Corcept Therapeutics (CORT +3.2% ) refutes each allegation from short-sellers regarding Cushing's syndrome med KORLYM (mifepristone). Highlights:

Its says the current number of U.S. patients, at least 10K, is more than enough to account for revenue.

Prescription clusters in rural and suburban areas reflect doctors who are "diligently diagnosing and treating patients" and have nothing to do with improper payments. No doctors are paid for prescribing KORLYM.

99% of prescriptions are consistent with labeling. Off-label promotion is fiction.

Shares had sold off almost 40% after Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation (SIRF) released a bearish report in late January.

Blue Orca Capital apparently has not read the White Paper. It just released its own bearish take on the company and sees almost 50% downside risk.