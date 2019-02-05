General Motors Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (-24.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $36B (-4.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.