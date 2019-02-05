Nutrien Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:35 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR)NTRBy: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+189.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.78B (+54.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NTR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.