Chipotle Mexican Grill Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:35 PM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B (+7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
