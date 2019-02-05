Goldman weighs cuts at FICC trading: Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs (GS +0.1% ) is looking at ways to reduce the capital dedicated to its core trading business in its fixed-income group, Bloomberg reports, citing people briefed on the matter.

Part of a review of all business lines since David Solomon took over as CEO in October, the firm that had been known for its fixed-income trading success plans to shift more resources to lending to clients in the trading group and make its business mix more similar to competitors.

One target is commodities--where senior managers have been asked to come up with a plan that includes job cuts and exiting some business lines.

Also, market-making is too big in the fixed-income trading units, senior executives told leaders at a meeting last week, and added that the division's operations need to diversify.

Previously: Goldman Sachs +3.0% after Q4 blowout (Jan. 16)