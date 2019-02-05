CSW Industrials (CSWI +3.8% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 12.2% Y/Y to $77.5M, driven by increased sales in both the segments Industrial Products $43.65M (+15.2% Y/Y) and Specialty Chemicals $33.84M (+8.7% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin improved by 41 bps to 44.2%; and operating margin improved by 66 bps to 12.2%.

Segment operating margins: Industrial Products 18.5% down by 80 bps ; and Specialty Chemicals 13.5% up by 100 bps .

SG&A expenses were $23.81M (+11.4% Y/Y) and margin was 32% down by 24 bps .

Operating cash flow from continuing operations YTD was $58.3M, compared to of $47.1M a year ago.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $14.62M, as of December 31, 2018.

Company returned $9.9M to shareholders through share repurchases during the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to $40.7M.

Previously: CSW Industrials beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Feb. 5)