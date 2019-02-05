Glu one of today's top losers, but analysts standing by stock

Feb. 05, 2019 12:22 PM ETGlu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)GLUUBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Glu Mobile (GLUU -12%) is taking a pounding today as one of the top stock losers after it guided to a sequential decline in bookings in its Q4 report, where it saw a surprise loss as well, but analysts are continuing to stick up for the shares.
  • The company's seen its biggest intraday loss in two years today, though it's paring the worst losses of the morning.
  • Stifel Nicolaus' Drew Crum has actually boosted his price target to a Street-high $12.30 (implying 37% upside) on expectations of "another record year" ahead; so long as upcoming WWE and Diner Dash titles and a new Disney/Pixar game aren't "flops," Glu could approach long-term EBITDA margins of 15-20%. Meanwhile Cowen's Doug Creutz ($11 target) says 2019 guidance is tied to existing titles, not the Disney/Pixar game, and looks "very beatable." (h/t Bloomberg)
  • Earnings call slides
  • Earnings call transcript
