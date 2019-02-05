Xencor up 4% on Roche deal
- Thinly traded Xencor (XNCR +3.5%) is up below-average volume in response to its license agreement with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.6%) Genentech aimed at developing and commercializing novel IL-15 cytokine therapeutics, including XNCR's XmAb24306.
- XNCR says the partnership will accelerate its efforts in immuno-oncology via the exploration of new combinations of XmAb24306 with Genentech drugs.
- IL-15 is an immune system-stoking protein that activates natural killer cells and anti-cancer T cells while minimizing regulatory T cell activation compared to IL-2 (in other words, it minimizes the potential immune response to the therapy).
- Under the terms of the partnership, Genentech will pay XNCR $120M upfront, up to $160M in milestones for the XmAb24306 program and up to $180M in milestones for each new IL-15 candidate.
- The companies will co-develop XmAb24306 and other programs where they shares development costs and profits. Genentech owns global commercialization rights while XNCR has the option to co-promote in the U.S. They will also collaborate in a two-year research program to discover new IL-15 candidates, including ones targeting specific immune cell populations.