Exxon Mobil, Qatar give go-ahead for $10B LNG export project

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.4% ) and Qatar Petroleum announce a final investment decision to build the $10B-plus Golden Pass LNG project to export liquefied natural gas from the Texas Gulf Coast, confirming a report last Friday.

Construction on the project, which have the capacity to produce ~16M tons/year of liquefied natural gas, will begin in Q1 2019 and is expected to start up in 2024.

XOM says Golden Pass is part of its plan to invest more than $50B over the next five years to build and expand manufacturing facilities in the U.S.