Ichor Holdings Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:35 PM ETIchor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR)
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $144.2M (-21.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ICHR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.