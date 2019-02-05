Lincoln National Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.12 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.23B (+11.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LNC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.