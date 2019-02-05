FleetCor Technologies Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
- FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.72 (+12.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $620.14M (+1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.