Zynga Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:35 PM ETZynga Inc. (ZNGA)ZNGABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $258.07M (+15.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZNGA has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.