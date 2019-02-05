Golub Capital BDC Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Feb. 05, 2019
  • Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $39.39M (+8.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, GBDC has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
