Golub Capital BDC Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:35 PM ETGolub Capital BDC (GBDC)GBDCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $39.39M (+8.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GBDC has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.