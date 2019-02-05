McDermott inks FPU deal for Scarborough field engineering and design

  • McDermott (MDR -0.5%) signs a contract with Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF, OTCPK:WOPEY) for front-end engineering and design activities for a floating production unit for development of the Scarborough gas field offshore Western Australia; financial details are not disclosed.
  • The award includes an option to progress to an engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract if Woodside and its joint venture partners approve full development of the Scarborough project.
  • MDR says the development will cover 12 daisy-chained subsea wells to be tied back to a semisubmersible FPU located at the Scarborough field, which contains 7.3T cf of natural gas reserves.
