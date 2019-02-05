Prudential Financial Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:35 PM ETPrudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)PRUBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.78 (+3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.78B (+4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRU has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.