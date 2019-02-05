National Oilwell Varco Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:35 PM ETNOV Inc. (NOV)NOVBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.18B (+10.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NOV has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.