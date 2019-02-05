Summit Materials Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETSummit Materials, Inc. (SUM)SUMBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-91.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $457.92M (+3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SUM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.