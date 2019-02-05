Capri Q3 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETCapri Holdings Limited (CPRI)CPRIBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Capri (NYSE:CPRI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (-10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CPRI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.