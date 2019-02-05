Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)REGNBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.61 (+7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.72B (+8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, REGN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.