Cummins Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETCummins Inc. (CMI)CMIBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.81 (+25.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.08B (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.