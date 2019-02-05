Boeing to invest in supersonic jet developer Aerion; shares up another 2%

Boeing (BA +2.3% ) says it made a "significant" but undisclosed investment in supersonic aircraft developer Aerion in an attempt to accelerate technology development and aircraft design.

Boeing says it will provide engineering, manufacturing and flight test services for Aerion’s $120M AS2 supersonic business jet, whose first flight is scheduled for 2023.

The AS2 is designed to fly at speeds up to Mach 1.4, or ~1K miles/hour, with the ability to fly as much as 70% faster than today's business jets.

BA shares power past $400 for the first time and are poised for a second-straight record closing high.

