Central Garden & Pet Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:35 PM ETCentral Garden & Pet Company (CENT)CENTBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-84.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $493.08M (-19.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CENT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.