Cubic Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:35 PM ETCubic Corporation (CUB)CUBBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Cubic (NYSE:CUB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (+77.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $288.55M (-15.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CUB has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.