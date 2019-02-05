Cabot Microelectronics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:35 PM ETCMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP)CCMPBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.41 (+18.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $196.03M (+40.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CCMP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.