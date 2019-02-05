Genesee & Wyoming Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETGenesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR)GWRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+15.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $570.71M (-0.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GWR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.