HealthEquity Q4 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:35 PM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)HQYBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+44.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $72.72M (+20.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HQY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.