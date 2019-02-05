McDermott wins $1B-plus contract to build Golden Pass LNG export project

McDermott (MDR +1.6% ) and joint venture partners Chiyoda International and Zachry Group are awarded a "mega" contract to build the Golden Pass LNG export project in Sabine Pass, Tex.; MDR defines a "mega" contract in excess of $1B.

MDR and partners will perform engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of three 5.2M tons/year liquefied natural gas trains with an expected production capacity of 16M tons/year of LNG.

Exxon Mobil and Qatar Petroleum today announced a final investment decision to build the $10B-plus project.