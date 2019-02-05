Tencent leading $300M Reddit round - TechCrunch

TechCrunch sources say Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) is leading a $150M to $300M round in Reddit, "the front page of the internet."

The Series D round comes with a pre-money valuation of $2.7B, and the post-money could grow to $3B.

Total funding will increase to $400M to $550M, depending on the size of the round.

Reddit has 330M MAUs across 150K Subreddits. Monthly video views topped $1.4B in December (+40% in two months). Engagement increased 22% in 2018, and total views rose 30%. The company recently launched cost-per-click ads.

Why Tencent? The Chinese conglomerate owns the popular WeChat messaging app and is one of the largest game companies in the world between owning League of Legends and stakes in titles like Fortnite. But a Chinese regulatory crackdown and associated gaming license freeze hit revenues hard last year.