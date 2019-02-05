Ardmore Shipping Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETArdmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)ASCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 (-108.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.77M (-37.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ASC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.