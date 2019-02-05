Asbury Automotive Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Asbury Automotive (NYSE:ABG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.06 (+13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.73B (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ABG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.