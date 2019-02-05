Echo Global Logistics Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:35 PM ETEcho Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO)ECHOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+15.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $587.13M (+7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ECHO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.