EnerSys Q3 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:35 PM ETEnerSys (ENS)ENSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $685.8M (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.