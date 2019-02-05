TTM Technologies Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:35 PM ETTTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)TTMIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-17.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $715.7M (-3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTMI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.