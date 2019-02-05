GeoPark +8% as year-end PDP reserves rise 55%

Feb. 05, 2019 2:24 PM ETGeoPark Limited (GPRK)GPRKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • GeoPark (GPRK +7.7%) jumps to a four-month high after announcing an independent oil and gas reserves assessment as of year-end 2018.
  • GPRK reports net proven developed producing reserves jumped 55% to 44.2M boe, net proven reserves increased +17% to 113.9M boe and net proven and probable reserves gained +15% to 183.7Mboe.
  • GPRK says it achieved record production in Colombia of 10.8M bbl in 2018, up 30% Y/Y, and 2P D&M certified reserves rose 26% to 111.2M bbl due to strong reservoir performance and continued successful exploration, development and appraisal drilling in the Llanos 34 block.
  • CEO James Park says the "Colombian Llanos 34 prize keeps getting more massive with even more opportunity for expansion" and that "every category of reserve was certified with significant increases."
