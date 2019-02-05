Werner Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:35 PM ETWerner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)WERNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Werner (NASDAQ:WERN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (+64.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $649.2M (+14.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WERN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.