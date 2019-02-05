Carlyle Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (-123.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $236.75M (-75.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.