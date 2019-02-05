Baby Skill Activity launching for Alexa

Amazon (AMZN +1.5% ) announces it will launch a new Baby Skill Activity API that makes it easier for developers to integrate Alexa into baby apps and baby care devices.

The API will launch first in the U.S. and include tracking features for weight, feeding, diaper changes, and more.

In a related move, Amazon's Alexa Fund invests an undisclosed sum into smart nursery company Hatch Baby, which has devices ranging from a smart changing pad that weighs the baby to a nightlight with a sound machine and alarm.

Hatch Baby appeared on Shark Tank in 2016. The company has now sold over 200K products on Amazon, where it lists in the top 100 baby products.

Hatch says it will use the investment to expand its integration with Alexa and other Amazon services.

Just a thought: Last year, The Information reported on the Alexa Fund's tendency to invest in companies and markets that Amazon later decides to enter.

