New Street: T-Mobile price pledge points to merger approval problems

A promise from T-Mobile (TMUS -2.7% ) to keep prices where they're at or better for three years after a Sprint (S -4.1% ) merger points to a potential problem in the deal, New Street Research says.

Simply put, such a promise from T-Mobile chief John Legere shows the government has specific concerns about price impact from the merger. If the deal doesn't harm competition as T-Mobile and Sprint are arguing, why make the pledge? (h/t Bloomberg)

The firm says based on current antitrust policy that the DOJ can't rely on post-approval conditions, it's unlikely that the antitrust division will sign off.