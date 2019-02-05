Royal Gold Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:35 PM ETRoyal Gold, Inc. (RGLD)RGLDBy: SA News Team
- Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-24.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $98.75M (-13.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RGLD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.