Apollo Investment Q3 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2019 5:35 PM ETApollo Investment (AINV)AINVBy: SA News Team
- Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+187.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.46M (-0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AINV has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.