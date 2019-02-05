Fortinet Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $496.32M (+19.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FTNT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.