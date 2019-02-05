Match Group Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+42.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $448.38M (+10.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MTCH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.