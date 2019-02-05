GE's French jobs fine only the tip of power woes - Bloomberg
Feb. 05, 2019 2:43 PM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)GEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor90 Comments
- General Electric (GE +3%) owes the French government a $57M fine for falling short on a jobs pledge, but there's much more restructuring work and associated costs ahead, Bloomberg's Brooke Sutherland writes.
- GE already has taken ~$6B in restructuring and other charges net of tax for 2017-18 combined, with most coming from the power division, "and it’s far from done," Sutherland says, as CEO Larry Culp has said increased restructuring expenses at both the power unit and corporate headquarters will weigh on cash flow this year.
- GE's industrial cash flow likely will decline significantly in 2019, perhaps even dipping into negative territory, and the company likely will need aggressive restructuring over multiple years to get its power unit functioning at a more sustainable capacity, Sutherland says.
- "The agreement with the French government reflects one of GE’s biggest hurdles on this front: It's just not that easy to close large factories and fire loads of people, especially in Europe," Sutherland writes, which likely will temper any cash flow recovery in the power unit, which reported a $2.7B outflow last year.