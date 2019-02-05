ABC exec: 'Modern Family' renewed, Oscars going host-free

Speaking at the Television Critics Association winter tour, new ABC (DIS +0.5% ) Entertainment President Karey Burke said hit show Modern Family would be renewed for an 11th and final season.

While the show isn't attracting the same numbers as in its early years, when it consistently drew more than 10M, it still pulls 5M viewers.

The network's also renewing A Million Little Things, The Good Doctor and Shark Tank, along with Bachelor in Paradise. Meanwhile, a reboot of Bewitched has been pushed off the current pilot cycle for later.

She confirmed that this year's Oscar telecast, set for Feb. 24, won't have an official host, lining up with some trade press speculation after former host Kevin Hart withdrew amid controversy.

That should help ABC as it tries to keep a promise that the telecast will be no more than a "brisk" three hours, especially considering nominated songs will continue to be performed (a key concession in a strong year for film music). It's been a while, but the Oscars have gone without a host before.

"Ironically I have found that the lack of clarity around the Oscars have kept the Oscars in the conversation," she says, adding there's not been "messiness" beyond the Hart situation.